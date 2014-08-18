FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#Intel
August 19, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout broke out of a 0-for-18 slide with a base hit in the fifth of the Angels’ 3-2 loss to Texas on Sunday. He walked to start a bases-loaded rally with no outs in the eighth only to be left stranded at third when two Rangers relievers struck out three straight hitters. He likely would have had a good chance to score on Albert Pujols’ double but appeared to misread how deep the ball was hit, leaving him at third. “I know he saw the ball hit, but I don’t know if he couldn’t see that it was going to carry that far,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It cost him trying to score in that situation.”

LHP Hector Santiago (3-7) gave up one run on four hits and a walk over six innings in a no-decision in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. Santiago, who also had five strikeouts on Sunday, has given up only five runs in his last 32 1/3 innings covering seven starts. In 12 starts since returning from Triple A Salt Lake, he’s 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA. “There’s no doubt about his ability to throw strikes and command counts,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s been keeping people off-balance. He’s pitching good baseball.”

RF Kole Calhoun snapped a seven-game hitting streak, though he drove in a run on a fielder’s choice while going 0-for-5 in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. Calhoun is hitting .384 in his last eight games and has multiple hits in six of those.

3B David Freese was 1-for-4 with a run scored one day after snapping an 11-game hitting streak. Freese, .358 over his last 15 games, was one of three Angels hitters to strikeout with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of the Angels’ 3-2 loss to Texas on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
