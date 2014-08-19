CF Mike Trout loves playing at Fenway Park. He singled his first time up Monday, then hit a long RBI double his second trip. He did strike out his last two times up, but he is 13-for-30 (.433) with five doubles, five RBIs and seven runs in seven games at Fenway. He has hit safely in all seven.

INF/OF Grant Green is running and hitting, and he could go out on a rehab assignment soon. He has been out since July 23 due to a lumbar strain.

RF Kole Calhoun, who led off Monday night’s game with a single, is hitting .448 (26-for-58) leading off a game, home or away. After going 6-for-17 against Boston in a recent series in Anaheim, he went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs Monday.

LF Josh Hamilton, who asked for a mental day off Sunday, was given another one Monday. Hamilton, in a 5-for-38 (.132) slump that includes 18 strikeouts, will have an extended early hitting session Tuesday, and he will return to the lineup that night. Manager Mike Scioscia, explaining his decision to sit Hamilton again, said, “We want to give him another day to reset. We figured another day is going to be beneficial. He’ll go one on one with Don (Baylor) and Dave (Hansen, the hitting coaches,) and hopefully find a comfortable concept in the batter’s box that he can take into the game.”

LHP C.J. Wilson walked a tightrope through 5 1/3 innings at Fenway Park on Monday night. He threw 115 pitches and gave up one run on five hits and while walking five and striking out five. He left with a 2-1 lead, and RHP Mike Morin walked two to load the bases before getting Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia to bounce into a double play. Wilson (10-8) won his second straight after going five starts without a win. He joined Derek Lowe and Ryan Dempster as the only pitchers to record five straight double-digit win totals after three consecutive years of double-digit saves. Wilson also almost made a spectacular running catch of a David Ortiz foul pop in the third inning. With the shift on, Wilson sprinted toward his own dugout and got a glove on the ball before slipping into the dugout. He was caught by manager Mike Scioscia and batting coach Don Baylor.

RHP Jered Weaver, who has struggled throughout his career against the Red Sox, faces them in the second game of a four-game series in Boston on Tuesday night. Weaver, 126-67 in the major leagues, is just 4-6 with a 4.11 ERA against Boston (plus 2-1 in the postseason). He is 2-3 with a 6.35 ERA at Fenway Park. He faces Boston RHP Allen Webster on Tuesday. Webster won a matchup between the two Aug. 8 at Anaheim.

LHP Joe Thatcher, who hoped to return from a sprained ankle Friday, is “still a ways away,” according to manager Mike Scioscia. He went on the disabled list Aug. 3 after posting a 6.00 ERA in eight outings for the Angels after he was acquired from the Diamondbacks.

3B David Freese, who went 1-for-3 Monday night, has hit in 13 of his past 14 games. He is 20-for-56 (.357) in that span.