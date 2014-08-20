CF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run in the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. He has hit safely in all eight career games at Fenway Park, batting .444 in the historic park. But more important for the first-place Angels is his recent stretch, during which he has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games, batting .391 with five doubles, two homers and nine RBIs in that time.

RHP Garrett Richards will look to build on his only other start against Boston this season when he takes the mound Wednesday against the Red Sox. Richards tossed six no-hit innings Aug. 9 before allowing one run on three hits in the seventh, leaving with a no-decision. The first-place Angels are hoping for more of the same this month from Richards, who is 2-0 with a 1.19 ERA in three August starts.

RF Kole Calhoun tied Tuesday night’s game against Boston at 1-1 with a third-inning RBI single, but it was his glove that played an even more pivotal part in the outcome. Calhoun made a sensational leaping grab in the bottom of the second inning, tracking down a deep fly ball hit by RF Brock Holt before leaping high above the short bullpen wall to rob Holt of a three-run homer that would have given the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. It seemed to spark the Angels, who scored three times in the third inning. “I was kind of in control,” Calhoun said. “I came down more on the wall than I thought it would be. I got hops, dude.”

LF Josh Hamilton returned to the Angels’ lineup Tuesday after excusing himself for two days to take a mental break. After taking extra batting practice with hitting coaches Don Baylor and Dave Hansen before Tuesday’s game, the slumping slugger went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. Hamilton, batting .263/.338/.409 with eight homers and 35 RBIs prior to Tuesday’s game, removed himself from Sunday’s lineup against Texas and also missed the opener of the Boston series Monday. He is in a 5-for-38 skid over his past 11 games, striking out 18 times. Hamilton seems a shell of his former self this season, likely due in part to a torn ligament in his left thumb that sidelined him for nearly two months earlier this year.

RHP Jered Weaver just can’t solve the Boston Red Sox. Weaver failed to factor into the decision Tuesday night, allowing three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. He tied his career high with four walks and tied his season low with one strikeout. Weaver, who was 6-1 in his previous 11 starts, took his only loss during that span against the Red Sox on Aug. 8, when he yielded four runs in six innings. While his career has been solid, his body of work against Boston has been mediocre. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 16 career starts against the Red Sox.

C Chris Iannetta broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI double off Boston closer Koji Uehara in the ninth inning Tuesday to lead the Angels to a 4-3 win over the Red Sox. It was the 10th time in his career that he drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning or later, and his first since April 16 against Oakland when he hit a walk-off homer. Iannetta finished the night 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk for his 17th multi-hit game of the season and second in his last four games. “Chris has been doing a great job in the batter’s box,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It seems like every game he’s hitting a double. He’s getting some clutch hits for us.”

3B David Freese continues to hit in the month of August. Freese went 1-for-4 with a triple Tuesday night against Boston. He has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games.