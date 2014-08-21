OF/INF Grant Green (lumbar strain) should start a rehab assignment in the coming days and could return to the Angels next week. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21.

RHP Garrett Richards suffered a serious left knee injury while covering first base in the second inning Wednesday. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital. He reportedly suffered a left patella tendon (kneecap) injury and faces season-ending surgery. He will fly to Los Angeles on Thursday for further evaluation. “When I saw him go down, I got sick to my stomach,” said teammate and close friend Mike Trout. “It’s tough. All the work he puts in, he’s having an unbelievable year. He’s one of the aces on our team. ... It’s a shame.”

Rookie RHP Matt Shoemaker goes for his 11th win of the season Thursday night. He pitched three innings in relief and was the winner in the 19-inning victory over the Red Sox in Anaheim on Aug. 9. He has allowed six earned runs in 23 2/3 innings over his last four starts, striking out 17 and walking three.

RF Kole Calhoun, who robbed Boston’s Brock Holt of a three-run homer on Tuesday night, had a double and a walk on Wednesday and is hitting .380 while hitting in 10 of his last 11 games. He has 10 RBIs over that span.

OF Josh Hamilton, who had just five hits and 18 strikeouts in his last 41 at-bats, doubled his second time up then had a pair of sacrifice flies and a single. “I felt good,” he said. “You get to a point, you should be this way all the time, but you can only listen to so many things from so many people and you just gotta understand and realize you’ve played the game and you’ve been successful at it for a while. You know yourself better than anybody and keep it as simple as you possibly can.”

2B Howie Kendrick had a pair of RBI singles on Wednesday night and is hitting .360 with six doubles, three homers, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 32 career games at Fenway Park. He has the highest batting average of any active visiting player with at least 30 career games at Fenway.

LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) can start some light throwing off a mound in Arizona but is not close to returning, manager Mike Scioscia said. Thatcher has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3.