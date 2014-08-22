OF Brennan Boesch was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake when the Angels recalled RHP Cam Bedrosian on Thursday. Boesch hit .129 in 31 at-bats with the Angels.

RHP Cam Bedrosian, 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA in 10 relief outings with the Angels earlier this season, was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in time for Thursday night’s game. In 39 appearances for three teams in the Angels’ farm system this year, he went 2-0 with 18 saves and a 1.30 ERA.

LHP Hector Santiago, who hasn’t lost since June 15 after dropping his first seven decisions of the year, faces the Athletics when the Angeles open a three-game weekend series in Oakland on Friday night. In his past five starts, Santiago is 1-0 with a 1.63 ERA, allowing 16 hits and striking out 17 in 27 2/3 innings.

RHP Garrett Richards will need six to nine months of recovery time after undergoing left patellar tendon surgery Friday. An MRI exam in Los Angeles on Thursday confirmed Wednesday night’s initial diagnosis after Richards was hurt covering first base on a potential double play. The prognosis puts the start of the 2015 season in doubt for Richards, who finishes 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list. “You’re going to be thinking of Garrett once every fifth day when he was out there,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “You might not be able to replace that, but it doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be able to reach our goal as a cumulative pitching staff.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker hit the first batter of Thursday night’s game, then retired 20 in a row before Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks broke up his no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh. Shoemaker gave up just that one hit in 7 2/3 innings and notched his 12th win, the most by an Angel rookie since Ervin Santana won 12 in 2005. The club record for wins by a rookie is 14, set by Dean Chance, Marcelino Lopez and Frank Tanana. Shoemaker also picked up a win by throwing three no-hit innings against the Red Sox in a 19-inning game at Anaheim on Aug. 9, so he had a string of 9 2/3 hitless frames against Boston snapped by the double. Shoemaker threw a career-high 116 pitches. “One word -- sensational,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

1B Albert Pujols and his manager, Mike Scioscia, were both ejected from the game by plate umpire Andy Fletcher in the top of the sixth inning -- after Pujols was called out on strikes. It was Pujols’ second strikeout in three at-bats in the game. He went 5-for-10 in the previous three games during the Boston series.

DH Josh Hamilton hit an RBI double Thursday, making him 7-for-24 while hitting in safely in six of his past seven games. The hot streak follows a 1-for-24 spell.

SS Erick Aybar had three hits, a stolen base and a run in Thursday night’s win. He was also robbed of an extra-base hit when CF Mookie Betts ran down his drive in left-center. He is hitting .319 in 32 career games in Boston. It was his ninth three-hit game of the season. He hit a double, the 186th of his career, moving him into eighth place on the Angels’ all-time list. Jim Fregosi (219) is the only shortstop with more.

LHP Wade LeBlanc, a journeyman who appeared in one game (one inning) for the Yankees earlier this season, had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. He is in line to start for the Angels on Monday against Miami, one of his former teams. LeBlanc, 20-32 with a 4.56 ERA lifetime, was available for relief work Thursday night in Boston but didn’t get into the game.

2B Gordon Beckham was acquired by the Angels in a waiver deal from the Chicago White Sox for either a player to be named later or cash. Beckham, a lifetime .244 hitter, hit .221 with seven homers and 36 RBIs in 101 games with the White Sox this season. He will join his new team in Oakland for the weekend series and could be used at second base, shortstop or third base.