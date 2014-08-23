CF Mike Trout hit his 28th home run of the season Friday night in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to Oakland. With one out in the first inning, Trout golfed RHP Sonny Gray’s 1-1 curve over the high wall in left-center field. Trout went 2-for-4 and drove in his 90th run.

INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) began a rehab assignment Friday night with Triple-A Salt Lake. Green was placed on the DL retroactive to July 21.

LHP Hector Santiago allowed two runs, just one of them earned, over five innings and got a no-decision Friday night in a 5-3 loss to Oakland. The no-decision was Santiago’s fourth straight. He struck out five, walked two and held the A’s to one or no earned runs for the third straight start this season. In the bottom of the fifth, A’s 3B Josh Donaldson hit a line drive up the middle that hit Santiago’s pitching hand. Santiago finished that inning but didn’t return for the sixth. “It’s a little sore, but I‘m good to go,” Santiago said. “I couldn’t get a good grip on my off-speed stuff, and I didn’t want to become a one-pitch guy. This series is too important.”

RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon), who went on the 60-day disabled list Thursday, underwent season-ending surgery Friday. “They said the surgery was as they expected and they’re very happy with the repair and hopefully the rehab will go very well,” manager Mike Scioscia said before the Angels’ game against Oakland. “Same timetable they gave us before the surgery, six to nine months.” Scioscia said he was relieved that surgeons didn’t discover more damage to Richards’ knee than his MRI indicated. “Once you get in there you never know,” Scioscia said. “But evidently everything was intact and they just had to make the repair to the patellar tendon.”

LF Josh Hamilton hit his ninth home run of the season Friday night, a solo shot in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 5-3 loss to Oakland. Hamilton sent a curve ball from A’s RHP Sonny Gray high and deep over the right-center field fence. It was his first home run since Aug. 4. All nine of his home runs this season have come on the road.