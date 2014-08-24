CF Mike Trout went 0-for-4 and struck out three times Saturday night in the Angels’ 2-1 loss to Oakland, ending his streak of five straight games at the Coliseum with a home run. Trout has struck out a career-high 146 times this season. Last year, he fanned 136 times in 157 games.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, opening a spot on the Angels’ 25-man roster for INF Gordon Beckham, who was acquired Thursday from the White Sox in a trade. Bedrosian is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 11 relief appearances over four stints with the Angels this season. He made just one appearance after his latest call-up, allowing one run on one hit -- a home run by A’s 1B Stephen Vogt -- Friday in a 5-3 loss to Oakland.

LHP C.J. Wilson allowed five hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings Saturday night and got a no-decision in the Angels’ 2-1 loss to Oakland. Wilson struck out four and walked three. Pitching well against the A’s in Oakland was nothing new for Wilson. In his previous six starts at the Coliseum since signing with the Angels as a free agent after the 2011 season, Wilson went 5-1 with a 2.58 ERA. Last year, he went 3-0 with a 2.66 ERA in three starts at Oakland.

SS Erick Aybar extended his hitting streak to eight games Saturday, going 2-for-4 in a 2-1 loss to Oakland. Aybar has gone 13-for-30 (.433) with one double and five runs scored during his streak. In the second inning, he recorded his ninth bunt single of the season, the most in the American League.

INF Gordon Beckham reported Saturday to the Angels and started at third base against Oakland, two days after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Beckham went 0-for-3 in the Angels 2-1 loss, but he lined out hard to center field once, and he made a handful of nice plays at third base, a position he hadn’t played since his rookie season in 2009. Beckham hit .270 with 14 home runs as a White Sox rookie but hit just .221 with seven home runs this year before being traded. “I feel kind of like a weight’s been lifted off my shoulders,” Beckham said before the game. “For better or worse, there was a lot of scrutiny on me in Chicago. It’s just a lot. So I‘m excited to kind of have a clean slate. I’ve got no agenda. I just want to go play and enjoy playing, which I will.”