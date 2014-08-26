RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Tuesday against the Marlins. Shoemaker took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last start, and he wound up giving up one hit in 7 2/3 innings in a victory over the Red Sox. He will be making his first career appearance against Miami.

RF Kole Calhoun is the only player in the majors who is hitting .300 with at least 10 homers and 50 RBIs since June 1. When he scores a run, the Angels are 33-10, and his .509 slugging percentage heading into Monday’s game was best in the American League among leadoff hitters. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the series-opening loss to the Marlins.

SS Erick Aybar went 3-for-4 Monday against the Marlins, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. During the streak, he is batting .462 (18-for-39), raising his season average from .264 to .280.

LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) is running again, and he hopes to start throwing off a mound Saturday. He is still at least two weeks away from returning to the Angels.

LHP Wade LeBlanc gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks (one intentional) in 3 1/3 innings to get the loss Monday against the Marlins. LeBlanc was starting in the spot vacated by RHP Garrett Richards, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last week. “I think Wade started out OK but he just got away from some of the things he does well,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who would not commit to giving LeBlanc another start when the lefty’s turn comes up Saturday against Oakland. “He wasn’t able to change speeds, and when he did command some counts, wasn’t able to make pitches and put some guys away. All in all, I don’t think Wade got comfortable out there (to) use some of his strengths the way that he could have.”