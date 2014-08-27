LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Marlins. Santiago gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings against the A’s in his last start, coming out of the game after he was hit on his left hand on a comebacker. It will be his first career appearance against Miami.

RHP Matt Shoemaker shut out the Marlins on two hits over seven innings to get the victory, improving to 13-4, in an 8-2 win Tuesday. “To be honest with you, yeah,” Shoemaker said when asked if he believed he could pitch this well in the big leagues. “I’ve wanted to play baseball for so long. If you want to feel like you belong, you want to keep getting better each day, and build off each day.”

OF Josh Hamilton started as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Marlins. Hamilton has tightness behind his left knee, and said he’s running at about 85 percent.

RHP Yoslan Herrera was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace LHP Wade LeBlanc on the roster. Herrera pitched in six games for the Angels in April, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA out of the bullpen. He was 4-4 with a 2.52 ERA and five saves in 41 games for the Bees.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was designated for assignment Tuesday, one day after giving up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Marlins. LeBlanc had replaced injured RHP Garrett Richards in the rotation.