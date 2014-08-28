CF Mike Trout accomplished two feats by hitting his 30th home run of the season Wednesday night. Trout not only tied his career high, set in his rookie season of 2012, but also became the fifth player in American League history to hit at least 30 homers twice at age 22 or younger. The others are Jimmie Foxx, Ted Williams, Jose Canseco and Alex Rodriguez. Against the Miami Marlins, Trout went 2-for-3, drove in two runs, scored twice and walked twice.

LHP C.J. Wilson hopes to continue his recent success while improving his control when he faces the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night. Wilson is 2-0 in his last three appearances, during which he conceded four earned runs and 17 hits in 18 1/3 innings. But Wilson also walked 10 during those three games, and has allowed 19 walks in his past 29 innings over six appearances.

SS Erick Aybar extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 12 games with a sixth-inning single. Aybar is hitting .457 (21-for-46) during his streak after going 1-for-3 Wednesday night, and has hits in 15 of his past 17 games.

2B Gordon Beckham went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in his second start for the Angels since being acquired Thursday from the Chicago White Sox. Beckham’s home run was his first for the Angels and his eighth of the season.