CF Mike Trout has 30 home runs, tied for his career high established his rookie season in 2012. Twenty of his 30 homers either tied the game or gave the Angels the lead. His 71 extra-base hits lead the majors. No Angel player has led the league in extra-base hits at season’s end.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings Thursday against the A‘s, getting a no-decision. “My location just kind of went away,” Wilson said. “I was hitting spots the first couple innings, and after that it was a bit of a battle. I don’t know if it was something I was doing wrong or if the ball was moving too much. I was very close, but I was not throwing strikes to get ahead in the count, and it burned me.”

SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3 Thursday against the A‘s, extending his hitting streak to 13 games, during which he has hit .449 (22-for-49). The streak included a run of six games with multiple hits. His 56 RBIs rank second in the American League among shortstops and are three short of his career high, set in 2011.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Friday against the A‘s. Weaver has won seven of his last eight decisions, including a victory over Oakland in his most recent start. He is 12-9 with a 2.58 ERA in 29 career starts against the A‘s.

LHP Wade LeBlanc, designated for assignment Tuesday, cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake. In his lone start for the Angels, LeBlanc gave up six runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings Monday during a loss to the Marlins. In a total of three appearances for the Yankees and Angels this season, LeBlanc is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA.