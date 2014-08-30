RHP Fernando Salas has thrown 14 consecutive innings over 12 appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 1. Overall, he’s 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA in 46 games.

2B Howie Kendrick’s walk-off sacrifice fly Thursday was his sixth career walk-off RBI and second of the season. With 146 hits, he has surpassed his total of 142 last season.

RHP Jered Weaver threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks to win his 15th game, tying him for the league lead. “I do?” Weaver said when told he had 15 wins. “Fifteen? I don’t know, you would have never guessed. I‘m just trying to my job and keep the team in the game, no matter how I‘m feeling or what the case is. My team has been picking me up a lot this year. I’ve had some great support, great defense behind me.”

INF Gordon Beckham has started five times in the seven games he’s been with the Angels since joining the team in a trade from the White Sox on Aug. 21. Beckham, who’s started at second and third base, is hitting .176 (3-for-17) with one homer and four RBIs.