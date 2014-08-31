1B Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Saturday to make room for LHP Michael Roth on the roster. Navarro, who hit .254 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 44 games, will rejoin the big league club Tuesday when rosters are expanded.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Sunday against the A‘s. Shoemaker is 4-0 in his last four appearances (three starts, one relief), giving up two runs in 23 1/3 innings. He’s faced the A’s only once in his career, facing one batter in a relief appearance June 11. He struck out Brandon Moss.

RHP Cory Rasmus gave up one hit and struck out six over three scoreless innings Saturday against the A‘s, his first start since Class A ball in 2011. Rasmus was starting in the spot vacated by the injured Garrett Richards, but had not thrown more than 51 pitches in a game this season. He made 49 pitches Saturday. “Obviously, it was exciting,” Rasmus said of the start, “but at the end of the day, it’s all about getting outs.”

LHP Michael Roth was called up from Double-A Arkansas Saturday, and pitched one-third of an inning in the Angels’ 2-0 win over the A‘s. He walked two, gave up an infield single and struck out one. Roth appeared in one game with the Angels earlier this season, getting a victory on July 5 over Houston with two perfect innings of relief. He was 11-7 with a 2.62 ERA in 22 starts for the Travelers.