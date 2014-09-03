INF Shawn O‘Malley was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is poised to make his major league debut. O‘Malley played at three different levels within the minors this season, combining to hit .317 with 19 doubles, 11 triples, four homers and 46 RBIs in 89 games.

OF Brennan Boesch was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and began his third stint with the Angels this season batting eighth as the designated hitter. Boesch finished 0-for-2 before being replaced by PH Grant Green in the seventh inning. In 13 games with the Angels prior to Tuesday night, he was hitting .129 with two doubles and two RBIs.

INF Luis Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his third stint with the Angels this season. He was initially recalled on May 3 before being optioned to the Bees two days later. He was recalled for a second time on May 12 and optioned again the following day. Jimenez was batting .286 with 34 doubles, 21 home runs and 76 RBIs in 117 games with the Bees.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and allowed two unearned runs on two hits and one walk in 2/3 innings beginning his first stint of the season with the Angels. In eight appearances with Salt Lake, went 1-1 with two saves and a 7.71 ERA. He entered Tuesday with a 19.29 road ERA with the Angels.

RHP Michael Kohn was designated for assignment. Kohn went 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 25 appearances with the Angels, who selected him in the 13th round of the 2008 draft. In four seasons with the Angels, Kohn finished 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and two saves over 126 games.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his second stint with the Angels this season. Pestano worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Astros, allowing one hit while striking out three. In his Angels debut on Aug. 10, he worked a scoreless inning against the Red Sox.

OF Tony Campana was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he hit .267 with six doubles, two triples 17 RBIs, 31 runs scored and nine RBIs. Campana was acquired from the Diamondbacks along with LHP Joe Thatcher on July 5. With Arizona he hit .150 in 26 games.

INF C.J. Cron was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his third stint with the Angels this season. Cron batted .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 62 games with the Angels this season, with his last major league appearance coming on Aug. 9. He hit .316 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs for the Bees this season.

OF J.B. Shuck was designated for assignment after hitting .167/.195/.250 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 22 games with the Angels. Shuck enjoyed a breakout season with the Angels last season, his first with the organization after spending the first five years of his career with the Astros. In 2013, Shuck hit .293/.331/.366 with two home runs and 39 RBIs in 129 games.

INF Efren Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, marking his fourth stint with the Angels this season. Navarro is hitting .254 with nine doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs in 44 games with the Angels.

RHP Cory Rasmus was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake after being optioned Sunday. He made his first career start last Saturday, tossing three scoreless innings as he combined with seven relievers on a three-hit shutout of the Athletics. Rasmus has 12 relief outings of at least two innings pitched this season and is 1-1 with a 1.91 ERA since June 14.

C John Buck had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. Buck signed a minor league deal with the Angels on July 21 and his .294 with two home runs and 15 RBIs for the Bees. He started the season with the Mariners and hit .226 with a home run and six RBIs in 27 games before being released on July 15.

LHP Wade LeBlanc had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake and worked 1 1/3 innings allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts. LeBlanc was 0-1 with a 9.31 ERA in two appearances (one start) with the Angels entering September and was 10-4 with a 4.43 ERA in 22 starts with Salt Lake. LeBlanc also pitched for the Yankees this season and provides the Angels versatility as a starter and reliever.