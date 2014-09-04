FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
September 5, 2014 / 3:47 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout recorded an RBI when he reached on an error by Astros SS Jonathan Villar in the third inning. That RBI was his 98th of the season, a career high. Last season, his second full season with the Angels, Trout recorded 97 RBIs in 157 games.

LF Efren Navarro made his 16th appearance in left field and scored the lone Angels run following his leadoff single in the third inning. Navarro opened his fourth stint with the Angels this season after his recall from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

RHP Jered Weaver limited the Astros to two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings, striking out six. He recorded his 19th quality start of the season but suffered just his second loss in 15 outings. Weaver is 8-2 with a 3.44 ERA over that span. He has three quality starts in four career outings against the Astros, going 2-2 with a 3.37 ERA.

LHP Joe Thatcher has begun throwing off a mound but is not prepared to throw a simulated game, the next step before his reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list. Thatcher landed on the DL on Aug. 3 with a left ankle sprain. He missed his 29th game Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
