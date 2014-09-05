CF Mike Trout went 1-for-3 and is now hitting .390 in 17 career games against the Twins. His numbers are even better at Target Field, where Trout is hitting .435 in six career games. He was also the MVP of the All-Star Game here back in July.

LHP Hector Santiago went five-plus innings Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks. For Santiago, it was his third straight outing where he didn’t finish the sixth inning. His three strikeouts were the fewest he’s had in his last five starts.

SS Erick Aybar went 2-for-4 and has a hit in 18 of his last 19 games. Over that span, Aybar is slashing at a .429 clip. He has multiple hits in nine of his last 14 games overall.

2B Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 and has a four-game hit streak against Minnesota this season, with multiple hits in three of those outings. In 49 career games against Minnesota, Kendrick owns a .342 career average.

LHP Joe Thatcher, out since early August with a sprained left ankle, threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Thursday. He could return as soon as end of next week.

3B David Freese went 2-for-4 at the plate, snapping an 0-for-21 streak at the plate in getting his first base hit since Aug. 26. A fourth-inning double knocked in another run, his first RBI since Aug. 22.