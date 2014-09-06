CF Mike Trout stole his 14th base of the season in the fourth inning. The steal was the 100th of his career. He also added an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI double in the eighth, giving him 100 RBIs this season. Trout is the youngest Angel ever to reach the 100-RBI plateau.

RHP Matt Shoemaker allowed three runs in four innings of work Friday, allowing his first run with one out in the first inning. The run scored snapped a streak of 23 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

OF Josh Hamilton has a sore A/C joint in his right shoulder, an injury sustained Monday and aggravated Thursday. He received a cortisone injection following the game on Thursday and is considered day-to-day. He was not in the lineup Friday.

LHP Joe Thatcher, out since early August with a sprained left ankle, will pitch in a minor league playoff game Sunday. The exact affiliate has not yet been decided.