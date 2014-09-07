RHP Cory Rasmus earned the start but lasted only 1 1/3 innings Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. Since the beginning of last season, it was only the second time Angels starters have failed to go at least four innings in back-to-back starts.

1B Albert Pujols hit a solo home run in the third inning, his 25th of the season and 517th career home run. The run scored on the homer was the 1,500th of his career. Pujols is the 70th player in major league history to reach that plateau. His RBI double in the ninth inning was his 2,500th career hit. “Every couple of weeks, it’s going to be a milestone where Albert is either passing somebody or doing something,” said Angels skipper Mike Scioscia. “It’s good to see his bat come alive. He’s been there every day for us. Just a huge hit tonight.”

2B Howie Kendrick went 4-for-5 with three RBIs Saturday. He has hit safely in all six games he’s played against the Twins this season and has multiple hits in four of those games. In 51 career games against Minnesota, Kendrick is hitting .350, the highest among any team Kendrick has played at least 50 games against.

LHP Joe Thatcher pitched Saturday in a playoff game with Double-A Arkansas, allowing two runs on two hits in an inning of work. Thatcher is rehabbing a sprained left ankle suffered in early August and could return to the Angels as soon as next week.

3B David Freese had two hits Saturday and has six in three games against Minnesota this weekend. All three games in this series have been multi-hit efforts for Freese, who entered the series hitless in his previous 20 at-bats.