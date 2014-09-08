CF Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with a home run, his 32nd of the season. He now has 94 career home runs, four shy of matching Frank Robinson for fifth on the all-time list of most homers by a player through their age-22 season.

1B C.J. Cron went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, his 10th of the season. He had back-to-back games with multiple hits for the first time since July 4-5.

LHP C.J. Wilson earned his 11th win of the season, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings. For Wilson, it was his first victory since Aug. 18 against the Red Sox. He has now allowed three or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. “I didn’t really make a drastic change or anything like that (after the second inning),” Wilson said. “It was just knowing that after we scored, we got those runs back. I felt like, ‘Okay, we’re going to score runs today.’ Yeah, I gave up three, but we’re gonna score and I had that confidence of throwing it where I know they weren’t going to hurt me. I could keep it out of their individual sweet spots.”

2B Howie Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and a single. In four games against Minnesota this weekend, Kendrick went 10-for-18 with two doubles, two triples, a homer, three runs scored and eight RBIs. He hit safely in all seven games against Minnesota this season. His fifth-inning triple Sunday was the 30th three-base hit of his career, making him only the seventh Angel to reach that mark. “I’ve been hitting the ball good the whole second half,” Kendrick said. “Whether it’s right at somebody or not, I’ve felt good. It just feels good to actually see some balls fall in.”