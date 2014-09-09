RHP Jairo Diaz was called up from Double-A Arkansas, where he was 2-1 with 11 saves and a 2.20 ERA in 27 relief appearances. Diaz made his major league debut on Monday, pitching one scoreless and hitless inning, with two walks and two strikeouts.

RHP Michael Kohn, designated for assignment by the Angels on Sept. 2, elected to become a free agent. Kohn went 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 25 appearances with the Angels, who selected him in the 13th round of the 2008 draft. In four seasons with Los Angeles, Kohn finished 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and two saves over 126 games.

OF Kole Calhoun hit his 14th home run, a three-run homer in the fifth inning Monday. It’s his 14th home run from the leadoff spot, the second most homers from a leadoff hitter in the American League, behind the Yankees’ Brett Gardner, who has 16.

3B Ryan Wheeler was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Jairo Diaz. Wheeler was claimed off waivers from the Rockies on Aug. 2. He hit .232 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 31 games for Colorado this season. He never got into a major league game with Los Angeles. For the two organization’s Triple-A teams, he hit a combined .268/.317/.361 with six homers and 35 RBIs in 84 games.

OF Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Monday due to a sore right shoulder. It’s the fourth consecutive game Hamilton has missed. He received a cortisone shot on Thursday.

RHP Jered Weaver pitched six innings, giving up three runs on six hits to get the win in a 12-3 victory over Cleveland. With the win Weaver picked up his American League-leading 16th win, and he is 16-8. “The story of the day was the offense produced some runs and swung the bats. They did a great job,” said Weaver.