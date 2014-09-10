CF Mike Trout is one run shy of 100 for the season. With one more run, Trout will become one of just six players all-time with 100-run seasons before the age of 23, joining Ted Williams, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott and two others

LHP Hector Santiago notched his fifth win of the season on Tuesday night. He went five innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits.

RF Kole Calhoun led off the game with a home run on Tuesday night. He now has 15 for the season.

LF Josh Hamilton missed his fifth game in a row because of a sore right shoulder that is starting to concern manager Mike Scioscia. “Guys play banged-up when you’re in a pennant race, so for Josh to not play, you know he’s hurting,” Scioscia said.