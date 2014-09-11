CF Mike Trout has over 100 RBIs this season, making him the youngest player in Angels’ history to do so. The 23-year-old All-Star is ranked inside the top 10 in every hitting statistical category in the AL.

RHP Matt Shoemaker got his 15th win of the season, moving him to 15-4. The win against the Rangers means Shoemaker will have earned at least one “W” in every month of the season aside from April (during which he pitched only 6 2/3 innings).

1B Albert Pujols became the 98th player in MLB history to reach 2,500 hits when he did so against the Twins on Saturday. Pujols now has 518 home runs, ranking him 21st in MLB history. He is just three homers away from Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas. At his current rate of a homer every 5-6 games, will likely reach those three legends’ tally of 521 by season’s end.

LF Josh Hamilton missed his sixth consecutive game with a shoulder injury. Hamilton was a star for Texas from 2008-12 before signing a deal with Los Angeles before the 2013 season.