Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
September 13, 2014 / 6:08 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout added another run to his A.L.-leading total on Thursday night, giving him 103 on the season. Trout is on pace to lead either league in runs scored in his first three full MLB seasons.

RHP Matt Shoemaker’s 15 wins are a franchise rookie record. Since July 1, Shoemaker has a 2.18 ERA.

3B Ryan Wheeler was sent outright to Salt Lake after he was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sept. 8 to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Jairo Diaz. He never got into a major league game with Los Angeles after being claimed on waivers from the Rockies on Aug. 2.

RHP Mike Morin worked a scoreless 1 and 1/3 innings of relief duty, picking up his fourth win of the season on Thursday night and lowering his ERA to 2.39.

DH Albert Pujols went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts against the Rangers on Thursday night. Pujols, the first time he has struck out four times in a single game in his entire career.

LF Josh Hamilton remains sidelined due to an injured right shoulder. His return remains questionable for the rest of the regular season.

