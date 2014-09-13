OF Josh Hamilton had X-rays on his sore right shoulder Friday, the results of which were negative. However, there is no timetable for Hamilton’s return to the lineup, and manager Mike Scioscia would not rule out Hamilton missing the rest of the season.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in five innings, making 108 pitches, and got the victory in an 11-3 win. “It’s never good to throw that many pitches in five innings,” Wilson said. “A lot of their hits I was in a bad count, 2-and-1, or 1-0, 2-0. The biggest thing is we scored a ton of runs.”

RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Astros. Weaver has been the winning pitcher in nine of his past 12 starts since June 26. He is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in four career starts against Houston.

LHP Joe Thatcher was activated Friday. He had been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with a sprained left ankle.