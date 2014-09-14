FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 14, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Hector Santiago will start Sunday against the Astros. Santiago has won five decisions in a row after starting the season 0-7. He is 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA in four career games (two starts) against Houston.

RF Kole Calhoun went 0-for-4 with a walk Saturday against the Astros, ending his hitting streak at eight games. He did score a run, though, and since July 1, the Angels are 32-1 in games that Calhoun has scored at least one run.

2B Howie Kendrick has a team-leading 170 hits, two short of his career-high of 172 set in 2010. He’s hitting .543 (19 for 35) in his last eight games, raising his average to a team-high .293.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up one run, four hits and one walk in seven innings Saturday night for his American League-leading 17th win. He also struck out a season-high 12.“Tonight his stuff was exceptional,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I don’t know if I’ve seen Weave throw like this for, I‘m going back five years. He had great life on his fastball, spun the ball like he usually does. Changeup was a big part of his game. And his fastball command early was what he does when he’s on, with velocity. That’s a great game from Weave.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.