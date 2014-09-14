LHP Hector Santiago will start Sunday against the Astros. Santiago has won five decisions in a row after starting the season 0-7. He is 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA in four career games (two starts) against Houston.

RF Kole Calhoun went 0-for-4 with a walk Saturday against the Astros, ending his hitting streak at eight games. He did score a run, though, and since July 1, the Angels are 32-1 in games that Calhoun has scored at least one run.

2B Howie Kendrick has a team-leading 170 hits, two short of his career-high of 172 set in 2010. He’s hitting .543 (19 for 35) in his last eight games, raising his average to a team-high .293.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up one run, four hits and one walk in seven innings Saturday night for his American League-leading 17th win. He also struck out a season-high 12.“Tonight his stuff was exceptional,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I don’t know if I’ve seen Weave throw like this for, I‘m going back five years. He had great life on his fastball, spun the ball like he usually does. Changeup was a big part of his game. And his fastball command early was what he does when he’s on, with velocity. That’s a great game from Weave.”