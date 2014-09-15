CF Mike Trout ended a no-hit bid from Houston Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel by hitting a sinking line drive to center field for a single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday. But Trout finished 0-for-4 and struck out three times.

LHP Hector Santiago failed to get out of the third inning Sunday against the Houston Astros. Santiago allowed five walks (one intentional), five hits and three runs while striking out four and throwing 82 pitches in a 6-1 loss. Santiago’s first defeat since June 15 ended a personal five-game winning streak.

RHP Matt Shoemaker has become one of the Los Angeles Angels’ most reliable starters while setting the club record for most wins by a rookie pitcher. In seven appearances since Aug. 9, six of them starts, Shoemaker is 6-0. During his past 41 innings covering those seven appearances, Shoemaker has allowed 25 hits, seven walks and six earned runs while amassing 36 strikeouts.

DH Albert Pujols needs three RBIs to tie Mike Schmidt for 35th place in career RBIs with 1,595 and four to equal George Brett’s career total of 1,596. Pujols went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

LHP Joe Thatcher made his first appearance since rejoining the team from the disabled list Friday. Thatcher faced just one batter, third baseman Matt Dominguez of the Houston Astros, and induced him to hit a long fly ball to center fielder Tony Campana for the final out in the top of the ninth inning. Thatcher, acquired with Campana from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 5, missed 37 games with a sprained left ankle.