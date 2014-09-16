RHP Matt Shoemaker earned the victory, improving to 16-4, after giving up one run on five hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Mariners Monday. However, Shoemaker had to leave the game with tightness in his left side. Shoemaker will have an MRI Tuesday. “Besides saving our season, what has he done,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia joked. “Tonight, he’s done what he’s done every time. He’s thrown strikes, he’s brought his secondary pitches in, he’s got a great feel for pitching, he competes well, it’s one of the best stories that I’ve been around in my career. ... And he has saved our season.”

RHP Cory Rasmus will start Tuesday against the Mariners. Rasmus is starting for the fourth time in the rotation spot vacated by the injured RHP Garrett Richards. The Angels won each of the previous three. He is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four career games (all in relief) against the Mariners.

OF Josh Hamilton had “an incredible” workout Monday afternoon, according to manager Mike Scioscia, and could return to the lineup -- likely as the DH -- as soon as Wednesday. Hamilton has been out since injuring the AC joint in his right shoulder on Sept. 4. Including Monday’s win over the Mariners, the Angels have gone 10-1 without Hamilton in the lineup since his latest injury.

RHP Kevin Jepsen has 63 scoreless appearances this season, which leads the majors and has tied the club record held by RHP Francisco Rodriguez (2008). Opposing hitters are batting .185 against him and he’s struck out 72 in 62 innings.