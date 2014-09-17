RHP Matt Shoemaker was diagnosed with a mild oblique strain on his left side after undergoing an MRI exam Tuesday. He will miss his next scheduled start on Saturday, but Shoemaker said he hopes to be ready for the playoffs. Shoemaker is 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA.

RHP Cory Rasmus threw four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit in the Angels’ 13-2 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday. Rasmus was making his fourth start in place of the injured Garrett Richards, but is still on a limited pitch count, having come from the bullpen. He made 43 pitches Tuesday, but manager Mike Scioscia went to the bullpen to start the fifth. “When he came out of the fourth, he was pretty gassed,” Scioscia said. “We had talked about he would have 50 pitches and not much more than that. We had our bullpen lined up and we felt good about not having to stretch Cory. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

1B Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup Tuesday, one day after having to leave the game with a cramp in his left hamstring. Pujols clutched the hamstring while running to second after hitting a three-run double Monday. He left the game but insisted afterwards he was fine. Pujols leads the Angels in games played and at-bats.

OF Josh Hamilton was in the starting lineup Tuesday, one day after manager Mike Scioscia said Hamilton had a “breakthrough” workout. Hamilton, out since Sept. 4 with a sore AC joint in his right shoulder, batted sixth in the lineup and went 1-for-3. The Angels went 10-1 without Hamilton in the lineup with his latest injury.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Wednesday against the Mariners. Wilson, who has won each of his last two starts, is 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 56 career games (19 starts) against the Mariners.