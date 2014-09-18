1B Albert Pujols needs two RBIs to reach 100 for the 12th time in his career and become the fifth player in major league history to do so before his age 35 season. He needs four home runs for his 13th 30-homer season.

OF Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, one day after returning to the field. Hamilton missed 11 games with a sore AC joint in his right shoulder, but he did not start Wednesday because the Mariners were throwing LHP James Paxton. Hamilton is expected to be in Thursday’s lineup as the DH when the Mariners send out RHP Felix Hernandez.

LHP C.J. Wilson pitched one of his best games of the season, throwing seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit and walking three in the Angels’ 5-0 over the Mariners. Wilson was glad to be the winning pitcher in a division-clinching game, but he gave credit to his teammates. “We’ve battled through a lot of adversity with guys who got hurt or guys who went through slumps,” Wilson said. “We’ve used the whole roster, whether it’s a guy who’s been in the big leagues for 15 years or a guy who’s been in the big leagues for 15 days. Everybody’s contributed.”

RHP Jered Weaver will start Thursday against the Mariners. Weaver is 10-2 with a 3.35 ERA since June 21, and he is 14-9 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 career starts against Seattle.