LF Shawn O‘Malley made his first major league start Thursday night. O‘Malley, 26, spent nine years in the minor leagues before the Los Angeles Angels recalled him from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 2. He went 1-for-4, stole a base and struck out twice against the Mariners.

RF Brennan Boesch went 2-for-3, stole a base and made a diving, backhand catch to take a hit away from Seattle Mariners 2B Robinson Cano. Boesch, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 2, led the Pacific Coast League with a .332 average and a .636 slugging percentage.

LHP Hector Santiago seeks to recover from one of his worst outings of the season when he faces the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Against the Houston Astros on Sunday, Santiago failed to get out of the third inning after allowing three runs on five hits and five walks (one intentional) in a 6-1 loss that ended a personal five-game winning streak. In two-plus innings, Santiago threw 82 pitches.

LF Josh Hamilton, who recently returned to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup, will not play for the rest of the regular season after aggravating an injury before Thursday night’s game. Hamilton said he felt “a sharp, stabbing pain” in the upper right side of his chest when he tried to throw Thursday. That pain first made its presence felt Monday during batting practice, and it continued when Hamilton played Tuesday night after missing 11 consecutive games because of lingering stiffness in his right shoulder.

RHP Jered Weaver was originally scheduled to start Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners. However, with RHP Matt Shoemaker nursing a strained oblique muscle, Weaver will replace him in the rotation Saturday night against the Texas Rangers.

C Hank Conger hit his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night to account for the Angels’ only run in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Conger, who went 1-for-2 with two walks, has career bests in runs (24), RBIs (25) and walks (21).

LHP Wade LeBlanc enjoyed his best performance of the season as a last-minute starter Thursday night. LeBlanc pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings, permitted just three hits, retired seven successive batters between the third and fifth innings and finished with three strikeouts. LeBlanc replaced RHP Jered Weaver, whose start was moved to Saturday night.