LHP Hector Santiago struggled badly for his second consecutive time Friday night. Santiago failed to get out of the second inning in a 12-3 loss to the Texas Rangers. The left-hander allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in one-plus inning. In his last start Sunday against the Houston Astros, Santiago failed to retire a batter in the third inning and left after giving up three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four.

RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Friday and made his second major league appearance against the Texas Rangers. In four innings of relief, Rucinski amassed five strikeouts while conceding just one walk and allowing two runs on three hits. As a starter at Arkansas, Rucinski accumulated 140 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings while going 10-6 with a 3.15 ERA.

RHP Jered Weaver will pitch on six days’ rest as he seeks his league-leading 18th victory Saturday night. Weaver originally was scheduled to pitch Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners. But with the Angels clinching the American League West on Wednesday night, Weaver’s start was moved. Weaver replaces RHP Matt Shoemaker, who strained the left oblique muscle near his rib cage Monday night against the Mariners.

3B David Freese continued his recent torrid hitting. Freese hit a double in the fourth inning to end Texas Rangers RHP Lisalverto Bonilla’s no-hit bid and finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. In his past 14 games, Freese is batting .380 (19-for-50) with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs. Freese’s fourth-inning double gives him 24 for the season, two less than his career high of 26, which he set last year.