CF Mike Trout leads the American League with 109 RBIs after Saturday night’s 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers. Trout drove in two runs, scored three more and added a triple in going 2-for-3 with a walk. Trout also leads the majors with 112 runs and is on pace to become the first player in major-league history to lead either league in runs scored in his first three full seasons.

1B Albert Pujols hit a two-run home run, the 519th homer of his career, to reach 100 RBIs for the 12th time. Pujols needs two homers to tie Hall of Famers Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas for 18th pace, with 521. Pujols went 3-for-4 and has driven 17 runs home in his past 15 games. The National League’s three-time MVP needs one RBI to tie Hall of Famer Napoleon Lajoie for 34th at 1,599 RBIs.

2B Howie Kendrick went 3-for-4, hit a double, scored one run and drove in a second. Kendrick is batting .443 (27-for-61) in his past 16 games with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 16 RBIs and 13 runs. Kendrick now has 72 RBIs, three fewer than his personal best of 75, which he reached in 2010.

RHP Huston Street retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his career-best 39th save. Street has not allowed a run in 23 of 25 appearances for the Angels, who acquired him from the San Diego Padres on July 18.

RHP Jered Weaver earned his 18th victory Saturday night against the Texas Rangers. Weaver allowed just two hits in his first six innings and retired 14 consecutive batters. In seven-plus innings, Weaver had seven strikeouts and just one walk while allowing three runs on five hits. Weaver collected his 1,400th career strikeout when he fanned Texas Rangers CF Leonys Martin in the sixth inning. The right-hander became the 17th American League pitcher to accomplish the feat within his first nine seasons.

3B David Freese hit a three-run home run and went 1-for-4 on Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Freese also has driven in 13 runs in his past 12 games, and he became the first Angels third baseman since Troy Glaus in 2003 to hit 10 homers, score 50 runs and drive in 50 runs in one season.