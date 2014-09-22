CF Mike Trout made a leaping, one-handed catch against the fence in right-center field in the top of the first inning on Sunday to rob the Texas Rangers CF Leonys Martin of a hit. Offensively, Trout walked twice (once intentionally) and was hit once while going 0-for-1 with his 15th stolen base. Trout has reached base in 14 of his past 17 games.

RHP Cory Rasmus threw 59 pitches in his longest outing of the season Sunday. Rasmus, who replaced injured RHP Garrett Richards in the rotation, threw four-plus shutout innings and faced just one batter over the minimum in his first four innings. Rasmus conceded just two hits and a walk before finishing with three strikeouts.

1B Albert Pujols drove in a run in the sixth inning Sunday against the Texas Rangers to tie Hall of Famer Napoleon Lajoie in career RBIs with 1,599. Pujols and Lajoie share 33rd place on the all-time list. Pujols, who went 1-for-4, has driven 18 runs home over his past 16 games.

LHP C.J. Wilson hopes to build on his last outing when he faces the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 17, Wilson pitched seven shutout innings, permitting just one hit and three walks while striking out seven.

2B Howie Kendrick (strained hamstring) left the game in the eighth inning. He is day-to-day. Kendrick went 0-for-3 before Gordon Beckham replaced him at second base.

RHP Joe Smith registered his 65th scoreless appearance of the season, which leads the major leagues. Smith retired all three hitters he faced, striking out one, in the top of the eighth inning Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Smith broke the team record of 63, set by former closer Francisco Rodriguez in 2008, on Saturday night when he allowed one hit in one-third of an inning.