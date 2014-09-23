RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild left oblique strain) played soft catch for the first time Monday since being injured on Sept. 15. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he’s “very encouraged” that Shoemaker will be ready to pitch in the postseason but called the possibility of him pitching in a game before the end of the regular season “very remote.”

1B Albert Pujols hit his 28th home run of the season Monday night, a three-run shot into the left-field seats off A’s reliever Evan Scribner in the eighth inning of an 8-4 loss to Oakland. Pujols now has 1,602 career RBIs and is in sole possession of 33rd on baseball’s all-time list.

LF Josh Hamilton (sore right ribcage) took swings off a batting tee Monday, and the Angels haven’t given up hope of him appearing in a game before the end of the regular season, possibly as early as Wednesday against Oakland. He hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 16 against Seattle.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up six runs, four of them earned, on two hits and lasted just two-thirds of an inning Monday in an 8-4 loss to Oakland. Wilson (13-10) walked four batters and threw 35 pitches, just 12 of them for strikes.

2B Howie Kendrick (strained left hamstring) missed Monday night’s series opener against Oakland. He left the Angels game Sunday against Texas after hurting his hamstring. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said giving Kendrick a day off was a “precautionary” move.