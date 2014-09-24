RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild left oblique strain) played soft catch for the second consecutive day and continued making progress, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Shoemaker will not pitch again during the regular season. “Shoe feels better,” Scioscia said Tuesday. “He’s moving in the right direction, but we’re not going to have any indication until he gets out there and does full long toss and gets on a mound. So that’s the challenge right now to see how that progresses. That’s going to take a little bit of time, but he’s definitely making progress.”

LF Josh Hamilton (sore right ribcage) hit off a tee Tuesday for the second consecutive day but has yet to throw since being hurt Sept. 16. Angels manager Mike Scioscia ruled out Hamilton for Wednesday’s series finale against Oakland but still hopes the veteran can play again in the regular season. “Making progress but not ready for a game yet,” Scioscia said before Tuesday’s game. “There’s going to probably be a little something he has to work out as far as throwing the baseball. We’re going to see where he is. If he could just swing, then so be it, but obviously we’re better with him playing left field. When that comes, it comes.”

SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3, scored a run and stole a base Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory against Oakland. Over his past 32 games, he is batting .342 (38--for-111).

2B Howie Kendrick, who strained his left hamstring Sunday, returned to the starting lineup Tuesday night against Oakland after missing one game. “He feels good,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before the game. “He probably could have played yesterday, but we held him out an extra day. He feels really good today. He’s good to go.” Kendrick, batting fourth, went 0-for-3.

RHP Jered Weaver continued battling an illness and was sent back to the team hotel before Tuesday night’s game against Oakland. Weaver also did not attend Monday’s game. Weaver is scheduled to start Friday at Seattle. “We have a little flexibility, and if he needs one more day we can push him back to Saturday,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia, whose team has an off day Thursday. “But right now we’re just going to take it one game at a time, one day at a time. He’s feeling a lot better today. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then where he is on Friday.”

3B David Freese did not play Tuesday against Oakland due to minor upper back tightness. “We’re going to give him a day. Should be out there tomorrow,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. According to Scioscia, the back tightness began Tuesday.

LHP Wade LeBlanc (1-1) gave up just five hits over 5 1/3 shutout innings Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the A‘s. LeBlanc, who spent most of the season pitching for Triple-A Salt Lake, made just his third major league start of the season and 10th appearance. In his previous start Thursday, LeBlanc blanked Seattle on three hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking none in a no-decision. He threw a second consecutive gem Tuesday in his second career start against the A‘s. “That’s the way Wade pitches when he’s on,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Just his ability to command both sides of the plate with his fastball. Although he’s not overpowering, it has a lot of life to it when you combine it with his off-speed pitches.”

3B Gordon Beckham hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday night against Oakland and his second since being traded by the Chicago White Sox to the Angels on Aug. 21. Beckham, the No. 9 hitter, drilled a solo shot leading off the sixth inning against RHP Sonny Gray in the Angels’ 2-0 victory against the A‘s. Beckham has 13 hits in his past 41 at-bats (.317).