CF Mike Trout extended his season career high for home runs to 36 with Friday’s solo shot. Trout followed Kole Calhoun with back-to-back homers to pull the Angels to within 4-2 in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss at Seattle. Trout’s previous high for home runs in a season came when he hit 30 in 2012, his first full major league season. In addition to his home run, Trout made the defensive play of the night when he robbed Morales of a hit with an eighth-inning running catch. Trout leaped in the air on a dead sprint and caught the ball with his glove hand, which was behind his head, before falling to the grasp with possession of the ball. “It was unbelievable,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It looked like something out of a video game.”

OF Josh Hamilton (chest, shoulder, rib cage) continues to be sidelined by a myriad of injuries but expects to be back in time for next week’s playoff opener. Manager Mike Scioscia had hoped to get him into a game this weekend, but the only action appears like it might be a session in the batting cage before Saturday’s game. Hamilton appeared in just one game since Sept. 5 and has played in just 89 games this season, matching a career low.

LHP C.J. Wilson is scheduled to make his final regular-season start in Seattle on Saturday night, and the Angels are hoping that he regains his form heading into the playoffs. In Wilson’s most recent start, he couldn’t get out of the first inning, having issued four walks and a pair of hits while getting charged with six runs -- four earned -- in 2/3 of an inning. That came after one of his strongest starts of the season in a win over the Mariners, so Saturday’s game could provide a chance for Wilson to get right heading into the postseason.

SS Erick Aybar made things interesting with a ninth-inning RBI double Friday night. After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Aybar doubled in pinch runner Shawn O‘Malley to turn a two-run deficit into a 4-3 game with just one out. But Aybar ended up getting stranded at second base in the one-run loss at Seattle.

RHP Jered Weaver struggled through his final start of the regular season Friday night, when he gave up three home runs in a 4-3 loss to Seattle. Weaver saw his three-game streak of winning starts end in the process, having allowed four earned runs off nine hits over six innings.