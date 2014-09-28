CF Mike Trout was among several starters who were removed from the game Saturday after the seventh inning. He went hitless in three at-bats before OF Shawn O‘Malley took his spot in the batting order as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the seventh.

DH C.J. Cron ended an 0-for-10 slump with an RBI single in Saturday’s second inning. Cron went 1-for-5 in the 2-1 loss to Seattle.

RHP Jason Grilli pitched his way into and out of a jam in Saturday’s ninth inning. Grilli came on and gave up a single, a walk and a fielder’s choice on a bunt to load the bases with no outs and the score tied 1-1. But he struck out the next two batters and got Seattle CF Austin Jackson to fly out to right field to send the game into extra innings.

OF Josh Hamilton did not take batting practice, as expected, Saturday night, and manager Mike Scioscia seems less optimistic about getting him back for the first game of the American League Division Series next week. Scioscia told reporters before Saturday night’s game in Seattle that he wasn’t sure whether Hamilton (ribs/chest/shoulder) would be available by Thursday. “We’re hopeful,” Scioscia said, “but he has to show us some things, particularly from a health aspect, because if you jump the gun on this he could be setting himself back a bit, especially if we get past the first round.”

