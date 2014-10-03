CF Mike Trout went 0-for-4 with a walk in his first career playoff game, and he admitted he had a few jitters going into his first at-bat. “After the first at-bat I was fine,” Trout said. “Your emotions are high, you want to do so much, but that’s when you get in trouble. I wasn’t nervous, just anxious, you don’t know what to expect. It’s one of those things, like the first at-bat when you get to the big leagues. It’s a different feeling.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series on Friday against the Royals. Shoemaker has not pitched since Sept. 15, when strained an oblique muscle on his left side. He said he is fine now and is confident the layoff won’t affect him. “I kind of go back to the last couple (bullpen sessions),” he said. “The stamina, I didn’t throw 100 pitches, but the stamina felt great, the body, the legs were there. Everything felt where it should be.”

LF Josh Hamilton missed 22 of the Angels’ final 23 regular-season games because of a sore shoulder and muscle spasms to his upper body, but he was in the starting lineup Thursday for Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Royals. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. “Josh is going to get a chance to get some at-bats,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “You saw what he did in left field (making a nice catch), so he’s going to help us. If he can find that rhythm at the plate, that’s going to help us.”

RHP Jered Weaver gave up two runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings, getting a no-decision in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Royals. It was Weaver’s first postseason start since Game 3 of the 2009 AL Championship Series against the Yankees. “I felt like I threw the ball well, gave us a chance to win, but obviously (Royals LHP Jason) Vargas was throwing the ball well on the other side, too,” Weaver said. “We had some opportunities but couldn’t push one across, but that’s why it’s a five-game series. We’re not going to hang our heads, and (we will) play some good ball tomorrow.”

3B David Freese homered in the fifth inning Thursday against the Royals in Game 1 of the AL Division Series, his eighth career postseason home run. Freese has homered in the postseason in four consecutive years, the previous three seasons while playing for the Cardinals.