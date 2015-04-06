FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2015 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could be ready to join the rotation by mid-April.

RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

OF Josh Hamilton will not be disciplined or suspended after an arbitrator ruled April 3 he did not violate his drug treatment program. Major League Baseball announced the decision regarding Hamilton’s latest problems involving alcohol and a drug of abuse. MLB said it disagreed with the arbitrator’s decision. A four-person treatment board created by baseball’s joint drug program, which includes one lawyer and one medical representative each appointed by management and the players’ association, deadlocked 2-2 on whether Hamilton should be disciplined. An arbitrator was then brought in to break the tie. According to reports last month, Hamilton, 33, self-reported a relapse of cocaine and alcohol use during the offseason and went to New York in February for a meeting with MLB officials. Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.

