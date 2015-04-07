FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 8, 2015 / 4:54 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout hit a home run off RHP Felix Hernandez in his first at-bat of the season for the second consecutive year. Trout is 19-for-52 (.365 batting average) for his career against “The King.”

LHP C.J. Wilson will try to get back on track Tuesday after his 2014 season ended in disaster. Not only did he post a 6.04 ERA over his final 16 regular starts, he was tagged with the loss after making it only six batters -- 2/3 of an inning -- in the Angels season-ending Game 3 loss to the Royals in the American League Division series.

RHP Jered Weaver made his seventh career Opening Day start with the Angels on Monday and his sixth in a row, both of which are franchise records. With the loss, Weaver dropped to 14-11 with a 3.45 ERA in his career against the Mariners. But that’s been on the downswing lately, as he’s 2-7 with a 4.40 ERA in his last 10 starts against Seattle. Despite Monday’s loss, Weaver’s seven wins are tied with Progressive Field for the most he’s had at any road stadium, and are tied for the most for any visiting pitcher at Safeco dating back to 2006.

