CF Mike Trout had a quiet bat for seven innings Tuesday night before drilling a double to the wall in right-center field in the eighth. Trout has hits in each of the Angels’ first two games.

RHP Matt Shoemaker went 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts against the Mariners last season. Shoemaker is scheduled to make his 2015 debut in Seattle on Wednesday night.

LHP C.J. Wilson got off to a much better start this season than he did in 2014. Facing the Mariners, the same team that tagged him for six runs off eight hits in his first outing of last season, Wilson threw eight scoreless innings in a 2-0 win Tuesday night. He allowed just two hits, prompting manager Mike Scioscia to call the performance “a masterpiece tonight. A really good game.”

RHP Huston Street earned his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 inning in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Seattle. Street converted his final five save opportunities of the 2014 season and appears to have carried the momentum into 2015.

3B David Freese, who homered in his final game of the 2014 postseason, showed some pop Tuesday when he took Seattle starter James Paxton deep in the fourth inning. Freese’s two-run shot gave the Angels a 2-0 lead they would not relinquish.