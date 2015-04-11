LHP Hector Santiago gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings Friday against the Royals, his first start of the season. Santiago had a slow start to the season last year, when he went 0-6 in his first nine games before a demotion to Triple-A. But he went 6-3 after returning to the big league club last year, then earned a spot in the rotation during spring training. “I think his first 50 pitches Hector really struggled,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Struggled with command, struggled with trying to get through innings. ... As the game went on he found a comfort level, but he used a lot of pitches early and just a lot of work to get into the game flow.”

2B Johnny Giavotella was given an American League championship ring by the Royals before Friday’s game against his former teammates. Giavotella, who won the Angels’ starting job at second base during spring training, played parts of four seasons with the Royals, including 12 games last season. He was not on the Royals’ postseason roster. He went 0 for 3 Friday but scored one of the Angels’ two runs.

RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery) felt fine during a minor league intra-squad game Thursday and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. Barring a setback, he is expected to make his first start of the season around April 20.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday’s game against the Royals. Weaver gave up four earned runs in six innings in an opening day loss to the Mariners. Against the Royals, Weaver is 7-4 with a 2.21 ERA in 12 career starts.

3B David Freese went 2-for-4 Friday against the Royals, including hitting his second home run of the season, tops on the club. Freese came to camp this spring in particularly good shape, and it appears to be paying off, at least for now. “We need David, no doubt about it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Both on the offensive end, hitting in the middle of our lineup, and to play third base at the level we know he can. He had a great spring training and he’s carrying it over.”