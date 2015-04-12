DH C.J. Cron was not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Royals, sitting out in favor of DH Efren Navarro. Cron hit well in spring training, batting .413 with three homers and 16 RBIs. But he is 0-for-10 to start the season and has reached base only once -- he was hit by a pitch on opening day.

LHP C.J Wilson will start Sunday’s game against the Royals. Wilson is coming off a stellar start his last time out, shutting out the Mariners on two hits and one walk in eight innings. He threw first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 27 batters he faced. He is 4-0 with six saves and a 3.20 ERA in 17 career games (seven starts) against the Royals.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up six runs, seven hits and four walks in a 6-4 loss to the Royals on Saturday, lasting just 4 1/3 innings. It was his fastest exit from a game that was non-injury related since the final game of the 2012 season when he came out after one inning. Weaver is 0-2 with an 8.71 ERA through his first two starts, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he is not concerned. “He’s going to be fine,” Scioscia said. “This is really just a release point issue with Weave right now. He’ll figure it out, he always does. He’ll be there for us and he’ll bounce back next start.”

3B David Freese hit his second home run of the season Friday against the Royals. He didn’t hit his second of the season last year until game No. 24, and he finished with 10. Freese, who came to camp this spring in great shape, hit a career-hight 20 home runs in 2012 with the Cardinals.