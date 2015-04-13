DH C.J. Cron continues his frustrating start to the season after an excellent spring. Cron is now hitless in his first 13 at-bats after going 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday. During spring training, Cron led all American League batters with 11 doubles, tied for first with 31 hits, ranked third in RBIs with 16 and fourth with a .413 average and a .733 slugging percentage.

RHP Matt Shoemaker hopes to stop the Angels’ three-game losing streak when he pitches Monday night against the Texas Rangers. In his first outing, Shoemaker allowed three runs and six hits while striking out five batters and hitting one in a 5-3 win against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Shoemaker finished second to 1B Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox in voting for last year’s American League rookie of the year.

1B Albert Pujols hit the 522nd home run of his career to move into 18th place on the all-time list Sunday. Pujols drove a 1-0 fastball from RHP Yordano Ventura of the Kansas City Royals down the left-field line for his second homer of the season. Until that homer, Pujols had been tied with Hall of Famers Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas. Pujols added a double in going 2-for-4 in the Angels’ 9-2 loss but is batting only .182 (4-for-22) to start the season.

LHP C.J. Wilson conceded four runs on four hits, a fielder’s choice and an error in the second inning of the Angels’ 9-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. In 5 2/3 innings, Wilson allowed nine hits and seven runs, six of them earned, while striking out four and walking one. The bad outing provides a contrast with Wilson’s first start, a 2-0 win in which the left-hander held the Seattle Mariners to two hits and a walk in eight innings.