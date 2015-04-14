CF Mike Trout played his 500th career game Monday and came up one home run short of being just the second player with 100 home runs, 100 stolen bases and 300 RBIs in his first 500 games. He reached the latter two milestones, but has 99 career homers.

RF Collin Cowgill hit his first home run of the season Monday, a two-run shot that scored C Chris Iannetta. Cowgill loves hitting against the Rangers, and is now .432 (16-37) vs. Texas since start of last season.

2B Johnny Giavotella could be breaking out of a slump after a 2-for-4 showing Monday against Texas. His two singles were his first hits since April 8 at Seattle and his second multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Matt Shoemaker has proven to be a force in the rotation and is on a definite roll after winning his ninth consecutive decision (in 10 starts) Monday night at Texas. The streak started on Aug. 9 of last season, with a 1.92 ERA in that span. He began the season in the starting rotation for the first time in his career.

RHP Drew Rucinski was set to make his first start of his MLB career Tuesday. “Definitely excited about it,” he said. “I‘m trying to stay within myself, though, and not get too crazy excited.” He tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his season debut on Saturday night vs. Kansas City. Rucinski made two relief appearances vs. Texas last season and allowed four earned runs on seven hits across five innings pitched.

OF Josh Hamilton has been staying with a friend in Houston since surgery on his right shoulder. The 33-year-old former MVP with Texas isn’t expected to visit Minute Maid Park during the series with the Astros this weekend but the club hopes to see him. He has yet to spend any time with the team this season.