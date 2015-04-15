CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to all eight games this season after going 1-for-4 on Tuesday. In his career in Arlington, Trout is hitting .331 (42-127) with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 34 games.

LHP Hector Santiago is starting the series finale Wednesday at Texas. He is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four starts and two relief appearances in Arlington in his career. Santiago is making his second start of the season, losing Friday at home against the Royals.

RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) is in line to start Sunday to keep him on four days’ rest after Tuesday’s rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake. He allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings Tuesday, and he struck out five.

OF Kole Calhoun was able to pinch hit Monday but was out of the lineup again Tuesday with a strained right calf. He said he could return to the lineup Friday.

RHP Drew Rucinski didn’t enjoy the first start of his MLB career and was optioned after the game. He lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits. The loss was his first career decision.

1B Albert Pujols could be in the DH role on Wednesday after starting the first eight games on the bag. Manager Mike Scioscia doesn’t plan on giving the veteran much time off his feet. “We’re a better team with him at first,” Scioscia said, “and he feels good going out there and playing.”

OF Josh Hamilton spent the best years of his career in Texas, culminating in two World Series appearances and an MVP award.