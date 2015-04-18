FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 19, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout hit his 100th and 101st career home runs, becoming the youngest player ever to reach the 100 homer/100 stolen-base plateau (23 years, 251 days). He joins Alex Rodriguez as the only players with 100 homers and 100 steals in their age-23 season or younger. It marked his fourth career multi-home run game.

RHP Garrett Richards threw a bullpen session on Friday and the club will make a decision on Saturday regarding his next outing. Depending on his readiness, Richards could make another rehab start or start for the Angels against Houston on Sunday. Richards had left knee surgery last August and is eligible for activation from the 15-day disabled list.

RF Kole Calhoun finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and three runs scored. He made his first start since April 11 after missing four games with calf soreness.

RHP Huston Street recorded his fourth save with a perfect ninth inning and is now tied for first in the American League in that category. Street has retired all 12 batters he has faced this season, five via strikeout, including Astros 1B Chris Carter to open the inning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
