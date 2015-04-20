CF Mike Trout finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout, posting his second consecutive hitless game following a 10-game hitting streak. That streak was the fourth of at least 10 games in club history to open a season, with Trout joining Darin Erstad (15 games in 1998), Albie Pearson (14 games in 1963) and Lee Stanton (11 games in 1974).

DH C.J. Cron finished 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, recording his first homer on the season with his two-run blast off Astros RHP Scott Feldman in the fourth inning. The dinger marked the first for Cron since Sept. 17, 2014 against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Garrett Richards made his season debut and his first start since Aug. 20, 2014, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over five innings. Richards suffered a 4-3 loss, his first at Minute Maid Park in his career. He entered Sunday 3-0 with a 0.60 ERA in his career in Houston.

1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 and clubbed a solo home run off Astros RHP Pat Neshek in the eighth inning, his third on the season and the 523rd of his career. Pujols ranks 18th all-time in home runs and trails Jimmie Foxx (534) for 17th place on the career list. He now has 25 home runs at Minute Maid Park, the most among visiting players all-time.

LHP Adam Wilk was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake when the club activated RHP Garrett Richards from the disabled list. He appeared in one game for the Angels this season, allowing one run in two innings pitched.