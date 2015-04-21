LHP Hector Santiago will start Tuesday’s game against the A‘s. Santiago got a victory in his last start when he gave up one run in seven innings against the Rangers. He is 2-2 with a 1.99 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against Oakland.

RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks in three-plus innings, his streak of winning nine consecutive decisions dating back to last Aug. 9 came to an end. Shoemaker struggled with his command from the beginning. “Matt never settled in to what he does best, and that’s strike-one, pounding the zone, and changing speeds,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “His ball-strike ratio (33 balls, 35 strikes) was probably the worst that we’ve seen him make for us. We’ll turn the page on this one. He looked out of sync from the beginning.”

1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 Monday against the A’s and is now hitting .349 (38-for-109) vs. Oakland pitching at Angel Stadium. His eight home runs against the A’s are the second most against any opponent since joining the Angels in 2012 (10 vs. Texas).

RHP Huston Street is not only 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season, he is perfect in all four games, retiring all 12 batters faced, including six by strikeout. He has pitched in back-to-back games only once this season, April 7 and 8 in the season-opening series vs. the Mariners.