RHP Cam Bedrosian was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday. Bedrosian, who will serve as a middle reliever, threw eight scoreless innings in four games for the Bees, giving up six hits, striking out 13 and walking none. The move was made to add depth to the bullpen, which has been used a lot lately. He got in the game Tuesday in a mop-up role, throwing two scoreless innings in the Angels’ 14-1 win.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up just one run and three hits while striking out eight in six innings Tuesday against Oakland, earning his second win of the season. Santiago didn’t get his second win of the season last year until July 18, but said he didn’t put any pressure on himself this season to get off to a better start. “I just told myself to go out there and have fun,” Santiago said. “Last year I put enough pressure on myself. You can’t do that, you just have to go out there, have fun and play the game.”

1B/OF Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Cam Bedrosian. Navarro played in eight games this season, hitting .200 (3-for-15) with one double.

OF Josh Hamilton, recovering from Feb. 4 shoulder surgery, will begin baseball workouts at the club’s spring training complex in Arizona in the next week or so. Hamilton isn’t expected back until June.

RHP Jered Weaver will start for the Angels on Wednesday against the A‘s. Weaver, who struggled in his first two starts, has never begun a major league season with three consecutive losses. He is 13-9 with a 2.94 ERA in 30 career starts against Oakland.